Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.45.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

