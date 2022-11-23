Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 22280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Slam Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 1,586.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,464 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,251 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Slam by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 117.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

