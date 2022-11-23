Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $662.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

