Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lifted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Snowflake worth $795,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after buying an additional 834,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.13. 53,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

