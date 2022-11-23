SOAR Technology Acquisition (NYSE:FLYA) Shares Up 0.5%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOAR Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About SOAR Technology Acquisition

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

