Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.68

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.68 ($23.14) and traded as high as €24.25 ($24.74). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.03 ($24.52), with a volume of 2,940,997 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.69.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

