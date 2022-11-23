Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

