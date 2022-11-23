SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 449.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

DIA stock opened at $340.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

