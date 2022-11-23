SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Holdings Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.78% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 753.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMX opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.