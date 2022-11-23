SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 4,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,004. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

