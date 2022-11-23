SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 80,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

