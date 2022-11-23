Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

