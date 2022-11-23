Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.
SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
