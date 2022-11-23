Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Stantec worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of STN stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

