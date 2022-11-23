Status Price Up 6.2% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Status has a total market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,455.20 or 0.99990877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00233281 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02229074 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,134,395.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.