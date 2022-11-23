Stifel Nicolaus Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTG stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

