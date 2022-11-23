StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

ENZ opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.