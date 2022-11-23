StockNews.com Downgrades Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Argo Group International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $60.29.
