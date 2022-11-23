StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Navigator has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

