StockNews.com Upgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

PRA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

