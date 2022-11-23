Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given “Top Pick” Rating at Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cormark in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.35. The company had a trading volume of 515,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

