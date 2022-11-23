Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

Symbotic Stock Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

About Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

