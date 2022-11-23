Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.
Symbotic Stock Up 14.6 %
NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,127. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.