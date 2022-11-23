Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.60

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $108.54 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

