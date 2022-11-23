Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.