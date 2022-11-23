Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
