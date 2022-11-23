Syscoin Price Up 4.5% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $78.02 million and $2.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,461.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00698165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00241027 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056555 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,927,039 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

