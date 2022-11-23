Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

