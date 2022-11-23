Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 118,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 166,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Talis Biomedical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 666,483 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

