Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Target were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 3.1 %

Target stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.