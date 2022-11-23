Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,686. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.