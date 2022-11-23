TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,688 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 9.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,802 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.