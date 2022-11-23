TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,624,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,014.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 352,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

