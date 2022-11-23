TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,530,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

