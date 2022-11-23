TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,767,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,107,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.