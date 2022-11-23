TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 68,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 64,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,306,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $534.15. 38,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.40 and a 200 day moving average of $508.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

