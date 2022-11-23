TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 133,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJN remained flat at $23.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

