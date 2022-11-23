TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 233,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,158,472. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

