TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,677 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $85,117,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 83,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,696. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

