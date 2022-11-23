TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 439,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

