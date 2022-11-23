TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,769 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.26.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.