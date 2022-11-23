TD Securities Initiates Coverage on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNTL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.30. 59,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.56.

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

