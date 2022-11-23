Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.26

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $35.35. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 596,695 shares.
TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
