Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.26

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $35.35. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 596,695 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $9,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 271,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 195.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 318,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

