Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.34

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.34 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.77 ($0.21). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.21), with a volume of 237,536 shares.

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.