Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

