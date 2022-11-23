Tenset (10SET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,355.56

Tenset (10SET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 12% against the dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and $83,355.56 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00006484 BTC on major exchanges.

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,535,926 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

