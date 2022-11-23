Tether Gold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $228,291.39 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Tether Gold has a market cap of $83.74 million and approximately $228,291.39 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,728.29 or 0.10509541 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

