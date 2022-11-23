TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Acquires $49,990.50 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 43,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.