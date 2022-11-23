The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

NYSE BA traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.94. 55,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,873,522. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

