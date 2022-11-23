The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s 4th Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,560 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $225,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %
KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 172,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
