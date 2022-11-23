The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GEO stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

