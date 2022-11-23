The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
The GEO Group Trading Down 2.8 %
GEO stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.