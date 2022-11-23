The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Buy

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNQ stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
