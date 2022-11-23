The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Buy

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.