The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.38.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The Sage Group stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.